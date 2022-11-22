300 kg of marijuana seized from country boat in sea, four arrested

November 22, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Indian Coast Guard, a four-member gang on a country boat was arrested in the sea and 300 kilograms of marijuana and 500 grams of hashish oil, worth ₹1.30 crore, were seized from it on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, following a specific tip-off, the joint team was maintaining surveillance along the Palk Bay over three days. On Monday night, they spotted a country boat carrying four persons near the International Maritime Boundary Line and interrogations with the four revealed that they possessed the narcotic substances.

The four arrested were Iniyas (42), Kannan (27), Velu (25) of Vedalai and Syed (47) of Keelakarai in Ramanathapuram district. The narcotic substances were handed over to Customs Department officials for further investigation. The country boat was also seized.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US