300 kg of marijuana seized from country boat in sea, four arrested

November 22, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

In a joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Indian Coast Guard, a four-member gang on a country boat was arrested in the sea and 300 kilograms of marijuana and 500 grams of hashish oil, worth ₹1.30 crore, were seized from it on Monday.

According to police, following a specific tip-off, the joint team was maintaining surveillance along the Palk Bay over three days. On Monday night, they spotted a country boat carrying four persons near the International Maritime Boundary Line and interrogations with the four revealed that they possessed the narcotic substances.

The four arrested were Iniyas (42), Kannan (27), Velu (25) of Vedalai and Syed (47) of Keelakarai in Ramanathapuram district. The narcotic substances were handed over to Customs Department officials for further investigation. The country boat was also seized.