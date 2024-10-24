ADVERTISEMENT

300 grams of methamphetamine seized; two held in Kenikarai

Published - October 24, 2024 09:22 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh inspects the seized methampethamine at Kenikarai police station in Ramanathapuram district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Ramanathapuram district police have arrested two persons with 300 grams of methamphetamine, a drug worth ₹32 lakh in domestic market.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Ramanathapuram SP G. Chandeesh, said that a team of police officials, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ramanathapuram, Sivaraman, and Kenikarai Inspector of Police, Arumugam, followed one Mohammed Harris of Devipattinam, for nearly two months and caught him with 300 gram of methamphetamine.

“The drug could cost five times more if taken outside india,” he said.

Stating that Harris, was in the watchlist of the police for some time now, he said that during the last few attempts of nabbing him, the police could not find any drug with him.

He is the kingpin in bringing methamphetamine from Chennai to Ramanathapuram and had sold it to three retail sellers. One of them, identified as Jagadeesh of Kenikarai, too has been arrested.

The police have got some names in the network and were in the lookout for those acccused.

Stating that methamphetamine was not only a costly drug, but was also dangerous to human life, he said that its consumption would reduce the life span by 10 to 15 years.

Even possession of over 50 grams of methamphetamine is considered to be commercial quantity and accused would have to face stringent action.

