300 grams of methamphetamine seized; two held in Kenikarai

Ramanathapuram district police have arrested two persons with 300 grams of methamphetamine, a drug worth ₹32 lakh in domestic market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Ramanathapuram SP G. Chandeesh, said that a team of police officials, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ramanathapuram, Sivaraman, and Kenikarai Inspector of Police, Arumugam, followed one Mohammed Harris of Devipattinam, for nearly two months and caught him with 300 gram of methamphetamine.

“The drug could cost five times more if taken outside india,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that Harris, was in the watchlist of the police for some time now, he said that during the last few attempts of nabbing him, the police could not find any drug with him.

He is the kingpin in bringing methamphetamine from Chennai to Ramanathapuram and had sold it to three retail sellers. One of them, identified as Jagadeesh of Kenikarai, too has been arrested.

The police have got some names in the network and were in the lookout for those acccused.

Stating that methamphetamine was not only a costly drug, but was also dangerous to human life, he said that its consumption would reduce the life span by 10 to 15 years.

Even possession of over 50 grams of methamphetamine is considered to be commercial quantity and accused would have to face stringent action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.