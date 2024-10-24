GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

300 grams of methamphetamine seized; two held in Kenikarai

Published - October 24, 2024 09:22 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh inspects the seized methampethamine at Kenikarai police station in Ramanathapuram district on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh inspects the seized methampethamine at Kenikarai police station in Ramanathapuram district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Ramanathapuram district police have arrested two persons with 300 grams of methamphetamine, a drug worth ₹32 lakh in domestic market.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Ramanathapuram SP G. Chandeesh, said that a team of police officials, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ramanathapuram, Sivaraman, and Kenikarai Inspector of Police, Arumugam, followed one Mohammed Harris of Devipattinam, for nearly two months and caught him with 300 gram of methamphetamine.

“The drug could cost five times more if taken outside india,” he said.

Stating that Harris, was in the watchlist of the police for some time now, he said that during the last few attempts of nabbing him, the police could not find any drug with him.

He is the kingpin in bringing methamphetamine from Chennai to Ramanathapuram and had sold it to three retail sellers. One of them, identified as Jagadeesh of Kenikarai, too has been arrested.

The police have got some names in the network and were in the lookout for those acccused.

Stating that methamphetamine was not only a costly drug, but was also dangerous to human life, he said that its consumption would reduce the life span by 10 to 15 years.

Even possession of over 50 grams of methamphetamine is considered to be commercial quantity and accused would have to face stringent action.

Published - October 24, 2024 09:22 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.