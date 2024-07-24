ADVERTISEMENT

300 artificial reef modules deployed off Rameswaram coast

Updated - July 24, 2024 09:24 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 09:23 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Around 300 artificial reef modules were deployed off the coast of Rameshwaram on Wednesday to enhance the marine fisheries resources and enrich the coastal biodiversity for the sustainable livelihood of traditional fishermen.

According to a press release, the reefs will benefit hook and line fishermen from fishing villages of Erakadu, Karaiyur, Kudiyiruppu, Mangadu, Olaikuda, Serankottai, Vadakadu, and Sembai. The artificial reefs were deployed at three GPS locations, 3 nautical miles offshore, at a depth of 6 metres.

The project is supported by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Global Environment Facility, Small Grants Programme, United Nations Development Programme and The Energy and Resources Institute. The project value is ₹40 lakh.

District Forest Officer S. Hemalatha, Deputy Director of Fisheries M.V. Prabhavathi, Director of TERI Dipankar Saharia, National coordinator of SGP-India Manish Pandey, Regional Coordinator of SGP-India Asha Hadkar and Founder of PLANT Trust R.T.John Suresh and others spoke at the event.

