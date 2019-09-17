Madurai

‘30 tanks desilted under kudimaramathu scheme’

Collector M. Pallavi Baldev inspecting kudimaramathu works at a channel at Melmangalam village near Periyakulam in Theni district on Tuesday.

Collector M. Pallavi Baldev inspecting kudimaramathu works at a channel at Melmangalam village near Periyakulam in Theni district on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Under kudimaramathu scheme, 30 tanks in Theni district have been desilted at a cost of ₹10.62 crore, said Dindigul Collector M. Pallavi Baldev, here on Tuesday.

The Collector on Tuesday inspected the kudimaramathu works at Melmangalam supply channel in Periyakulam taluk on Tuesday. The work had been taken up by the Public Works Department at a cost of ₹90 lakh.

To combat drought-like situation in the State, waterbodies are being desilted under kudimaramathu work, along with the involvement of farmer organisations, said the Collector. Special teams have also been formed to remove encroachments in tanks, she said.

Special teams consisting of Revenue Divisional Officers, have been formed to inspect the kudimaramathu works in five tanks. The kudimaramathu works will be completed ahead of the commencement of the northeast monsoon, said the Collector.

Related Topics Madurai
