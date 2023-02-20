30 sovereigns of gold stolen from SI’s house in Srivilliputtur

February 20, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

Unidentified people broke into the house of a Sub-Inspector of Police, T. Gomathinayaga Kannan, and stole 30 sovereigns of gold, silver ornaments and ₹3 lakh on Saturday night.

The police said Mr. Kannan, attached with 11th Battalion of Armed Reserve police, had left his house in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar locked before going to offer prayers at a temple in Kunnoor on the occasion of Sivaratiri. On Sunday morning, his neighbour alerted him that the doors of his house were open.

When the family members returned home, they found that the doors and cupboards were broken open and several gold jewelleries, weighing 30 sovereigns, along with other valuables, were stolen.

The burglars had also made attempts in two other houses also in the neighbourhood. Though they had gained entry to two other houses, no valuables were missing from their houses, the police said. A probe is on.