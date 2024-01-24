ADVERTISEMENT

30 sovereigns of gold stolen from locked house in Sivakasi

January 24, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Sivakasi

The Hindu Bureau

The almirah from where 30 sovereigns of gold burgled from a locked house in Sivakasi.

Unidentified persons broke into a locked house in Pothigai Nagar here and decamped with 30 sovereigns of gold and ₹ 20,000. The crime came to light when the inmates of the house of Jeganathan (60) returned home after visiting Tirupathi on Wednesday morning. The police said that Jeganathan and his wife found the valuables missing. Only after thoroughly checking the house, did they find out that two rods of a small window in the house were cut and thieves entered the house. Since the almirah was not locked, it made the work of burglars easy to lay hand on the valuables. Forensic experts lifted finger prints from the spot. Sivakasi town police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US