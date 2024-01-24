January 24, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Sivakasi

Unidentified persons broke into a locked house in Pothigai Nagar here and decamped with 30 sovereigns of gold and ₹ 20,000. The crime came to light when the inmates of the house of Jeganathan (60) returned home after visiting Tirupathi on Wednesday morning. The police said that Jeganathan and his wife found the valuables missing. Only after thoroughly checking the house, did they find out that two rods of a small window in the house were cut and thieves entered the house. Since the almirah was not locked, it made the work of burglars easy to lay hand on the valuables. Forensic experts lifted finger prints from the spot. Sivakasi town police have registered a case.

