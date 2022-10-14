30 sovereigns of gold, ₹2 lakh cash robbed from locked home

ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified persons decamped with 30 sovereigns of gold jewels and ₹2 lakh in cash from a locked house in Singampunari in Sivaganga district on Thursday.

Police said that Rajasekaran and his wife Dhanalakshmi work as headmasters in a school. They had gone to Karaikudi in the early hours to be with their daughter, who was admitted in a nursing home for delivery. It was said that some miscreants had broken the front door of the house and robbed the valuables.

Seeing the lock broken, some neighbour had alerted Rajasekaran following which they informed the police.

Further investigation is on.