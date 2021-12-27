30 school buildings to be demolished in Thoothukudi in first phase

THOOTHUKUDI

27 December 2021 17:51 IST

Thirty dilapidated government school buildings in the district will be demolished in the first phase, Collector K. Senthil Raj has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Dr. Senthil Raj said 14 teams comprising officials drawn from the Departments of Education, Revenue, Public Works, Rural Development and Local Administration had been deployed for inspection of school buildings in urban and rural areas.

The teams were taking stock of the strength of the buildings, kitchen, toilet, drinking water availability and electrical wiring.

“The students will not be allowed to go near the structures that are identified as ‘unsafe’ by the inspectors. Since 30 structures in schools consisting of 21 buildings, four toilets and five kitchens have been identified as ‘unsafe’, it will be demolished in the first phase,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

The safety of anganvadi buildings would also be checked during the inspection, he added.

On the COVID-19 situation in the district, the Collector said samples had been lifted from two persons who arrived from Malaysia to Kovilpatti and sent for omicron test.