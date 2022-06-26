30 medicos test positive for COVID-19 in Thoothukudi

They have been isolated in a separate enclosure on the campus

At least 30 students of the Government Medical College and Hospital here tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Sources at the college said about 750 students are studying at the college, hailing as they are from different parts of Tamil Nadu and other States. When the authorities screened about 200 students as part of a regular procedure, 30 tested positive.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian has appealed to members of the public to wear masks properly and not to step out of their homes unnecessarily.

Vaccination centres in Thoothukudi district were open all days and those qualified for their second dose should take it immediately, civic officials said. Crowding should be avoided in air-conditioned rooms and halls. Persons with cold and fever or sore throat should approach the nearest centres for screening, the officials said.