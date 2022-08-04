₹30 lakh stolen from steel trader’s house

Unidentified persons took away ₹30 lakh from the house of a steel trader at Azhagapuri near Adaikkalapattinam under Alangulam police station limits when he had gone to attend a temple festival with his family in a nearby village on Wednesday night.

Police said V. Vethaala Selvam, 33, had gone with his family to attend the temple festival held at Arunaperi on Wednesday night.

When he returned home around 4 a.m. on Thursday, he found that the iron gate and the main door of his house had been broken with a crowbar. The burglars had also broken open the steel bureau in the house and took away ₹30 lakh.

Based on a complaint preferred by Mr. Selvam, Alangulam police, who registered a case, rushed to the spot with a sniffer dog and fingerprint experts. They have also obtained video clips captured by the CCTV cameras fitted in the area.