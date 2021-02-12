30 injured in jallikattu

DINDIGUL

12 February 2021 19:31 IST

Thirty people, including 14 spectators, were injured in a jallikattu held at Nallamanaickanpatti near here on Friday.

The bull-taming event was conducted as part of the annual festival at St. Antony’s Church. The jallikattu saw the participation of 550 bulls from Tiruchi, Madurai, Theni and Pudukottai districts, and 300 tamers. Among the 30 injured persons, three were referred to Government Hospital in Dindigul, while the rest received treatment at the venue.

