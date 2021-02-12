Madurai

30 injured in jallikattu

The jallikattu held at Nallamanaickenpatti near Dindigul on Friday saw participation of 550 bulls and 300 tamers.   | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Thirty people, including 14 spectators, were injured in a jallikattu held at Nallamanaickanpatti near here on Friday.

The bull-taming event was conducted as part of the annual festival at St. Antony’s Church. The jallikattu saw the participation of 550 bulls from Tiruchi, Madurai, Theni and Pudukottai districts, and 300 tamers. Among the 30 injured persons, three were referred to Government Hospital in Dindigul, while the rest received treatment at the venue.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2021 7:40:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/30-injured-in-jallikattu/article33823268.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY