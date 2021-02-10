30 injured in jallikattu

Tamers at the jallikattu held at St. Santiago Sebastian Church festival in Dindigul on Wednesday.

10 February 2021 19:39 IST

DINDIGUL

At least 30 persons, including 17 spectators, were injured in the jallikattu held at St. Santiago Sebastian Church festival here on Wednesday.

As a part of the annual festival in the church, which commenced on February 8 with the hoisting of the holy flag, the jallikattu was conducted by the organising committee members.

Revenue Divisional Officer Usha flagged off the event. A large posse of 250 police personnel was deployed in and around the venue.

According to the organisers, about 750 bulls from Madurai, Sivaganga, Tiruchi, Pudukottai and other towns in the southern districts participated. Close to 430 bull-tamers had registered their names.

After conducting the screening as per the government's manual, the event was organised, they added.

During the jallikattu, the bull belonging to the shrine was let off first and followed by the honours, other bulls were let off from the vaadivasal.

Around 30 persons, who suffered injuries, were treated as outpatients and three among them were referred to the Government Hospital, Dindigul.