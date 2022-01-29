30 flying squads formed in Dindigul district

DINDIGUL

29 January 2022 19:29 IST

With the model code of conduct in force ahead of announcement on elections to urban local bodies, 30 flying squads comprising officials from revenue and police departments have been formed in Dindigul district.

Apart from Dindigul Corporation, the district has three municipalities - Kodaikanal, Palani and Oddanchathiram, and 23 town panchayats. Led by a tahsildar, each of the 30 teams will have three Sub Inspectors, three policemen, two drivers and two videographers. They would be on surveillance round the clock until the model code of conduct is withdrawn. In all, the flying squads will have 490 officials.

Advertising

Advertising

The district has also identified 27 poll officers and 60 assistant poll officers. As per the guidelines of the State Election Commission, officers in the rank of Deputy and Assistant Directors would be posted as regional observers with overall supervision.

The district would elect 486 candidates directly and 54 others through indirect elections. The nominations had commenced on Friday.