December 09, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MADURAI

A total of 30 cases were settled at the national lok adalat held at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Saturday. The total settled amount was ₹4.41 crore. At the national lok adalat held at the Madurai district court, a total of 9,530 cases were settled. The total settled amount was ₹25 crore.