3 years imprisonment for old man in POCSO case

January 06, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A special court here has awarded three years imprisonment to an old man for sexually misbehaving with a 12-year-old girl.

 According to prosecution, Sivaththapandian, 76, of Aadhanur near Eppothumvendraan in the district misbehaved with a 12-year-old girl in 2020. Based on the complaint from the victim’s parents, the Eppothumvendraan police arrested the old man.

 The Special Court for POCSO Cases judge Swaminathan awarded three years imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹10,000 on Saturday.

