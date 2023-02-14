3-year-old girl urges Tirunelveli Collector to build toilet, play equipment in her anganvadi

February 14, 2023 06:03 am | Updated 06:03 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

Seeking learning-games and a toilet facility in her anganvadi in Melapalayam here, a three-year-old girl student submitted a petition to the District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Monday.

Accompanied by her father O.M.S. Rasool Khader Maideen, Sabha Hadiya from Gnaniyarappa Chinnna Theru in Melapalayam said in her petition with her thumb imprint, she is a student of an anganvadi in Ambikapuram in Melapalayam, which is being run under Integrated Child Development Programme.

Though the food being served to the 20-plus students is good, there is no learning equipment for the children, which denies them the opportunity to learn alphabets and the numerals. As there is no separate building for the anganvadi, it is functioning from the old building of the Ambikapuram Adi Dravida Welfare Primary School.

She urged the Collector to take steps to rectify these issues.

Meanwhile, a group of residents of Samathuvapuram submitted a petition to the Collector seeking construction of a school in their area. The petitioner said a land on the Samaththuvapuram premises, which was allotted for constructing a school for the benefit of the children from the egalitarian colony, had been sliced into housing plots to be given as free house sites to the poor.

Even though the residents had submitted petitions seeking establishment of a school on a land allotted for this purpose in their colony for the benefit of 75 children, no step had been taken by the officials to fulfill their demand. Consequently, all the children had been admitted to a school near this hamlet.

“The district administration, should cancel the free house sites and identify a government-owned vacant land near the colony and gift it to the poor for constructing their houses. Moreover, the Collector should take appropriate steps for establishing a school on the land allotted for this purpose even where the colony was created,” said R. Selvarani, one of the petitioners.

In another instance, a group of people from Vaeppankulam in Palayamkottai Union submitted a petition seeking retrieval of the path leading to a cremation ground from one individual’s control. They said the path leading to one of the two cremation ground near Vaeppankulam has been occupied by an individual and hence the public going to the cremation ground have to use an alternative route.

Another group of people from Thamizh Desiya Katchi accused the Nanguneri Block Development officials of indulging in a range of irregularities and submitted a petition to the Collector seeking an inquiry.