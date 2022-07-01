3-year-old death case turns out to be murder

A fresh investigation into a three-year-old case pertaining to death of a man, Kalirajan, whose body bore visible injuries, has led to the arrest of four on Thursday. The case has now turned to a murder case.

A statement from Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, M. Manohar, said that the body of Kalirajan was found in Tirumukkulam Ennai Kappu mandapam on March 2, 2019. However, upon investigation by the then Inspector of Police, Balaji, further action was given up.

However, based on a tip-off about the mystery behind the death of Kalirajan, the case was re-investigated and the needle of suspicion had pointed to four accused who were identified as Ramasamy (54) of Muthaliyarpatti, Ponraj (37) of Mamsapuram, Aruthal Raja (38) of Panaiyur and Azhagar (47) of Rajapalayam.

A police source said that Inspector General of Police (South Zone), Asra Garg, had formed special team to investigate into the case which revealed that the deceased had an illegal affair with a woman which led to the murder.

The case had been closed as if Kalirajan had died after a fall. "No proper investigation was done in the case despite the post-mortem report suggesting foul play due to fracture in the rib cage," a police officer said.

The police statement said that further investigation into the case was going on and the police team were on the lookout for few more accused.

This is the second case that has been reopened in Virudhunagar district in the last few days.