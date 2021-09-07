3 tonnes of fish seized

Ramanathapuram

Three tonnes of fish caught by two mechanised boats using the banned “pair trawling” nets were seized by officials of Fisheries Department at Mandapam on Tuesday.

During a surprise inspection, a team of officials, led by Assistant Director of Fisheries, V. Abdul Kader Jailani, and Marine Enforcement Wing personnel, found that the two mechanised boats had the nets used for pair trawling.

The officials identified that the boats belonged to S. Baskaran of Mandapam and A. Arokkiya Selvam of Pamban.

The seized fish was auctioned by officials. “The proceeds of the auction would be deposited in the State Government account,” Mr. Jailani said.

The officials would initiate a penal action like cancellation of permits for the boats and also denying diesel supply at concessional rate.