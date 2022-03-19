3 TNTJ functionaries booked

March 19, 2022 19:43 IST

Madurai: Madurai City Police have booked Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamat leaders, including its State leader, Rahmathullah, under various sections of Indian Penal Code for making an inciting speech and criminal intimidation.

Based on a complaint by Sub-Inspector of Police, Tallakulam, N. Shanmuganathan, the Tallakulam police have booked the jamat’s district president, Habibullah, and vice-president, Asan Basha for wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, causing fear or alarm to public or to induce any person to commit an offence against the State or against public tranquility and criminal intimidation.

The police have booked the district functionaries for having organised a public meeting without proper permission where the inciting speech was made.

Advertising

Advertising

==