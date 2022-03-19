3 TNTJ functionaries booked

Madurai City Police have booked three Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath leaders, including its State leader Rahmathullah, under various sections of Indian Penal Code on charges of making an inciting speech and criminal intimidation.

Based on a complaint by Sub-Inspector of Police N. Shanmuganathan, the Tallakulam police have also booked the jamaht’s district president Habibullah and vice president Asan Basha for wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, causing fear or alarm to public or to induce any person to commit an offence against the State or against public tranquility and criminal intimidation.

The police have booked the district functionaries for having organised a public meeting without proper permission where the inciting speech was made.

