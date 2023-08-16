ADVERTISEMENT

3 teens go to take bath in sea, missing

August 16, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Three teens who apparently took bath in the sea at Uvari in the district on Tuesday evening went missing. Police said villagers of Uvari, on spotting the dresses of three teens at the beach, alerted the police on Tuesday evening. The police found Akash, 14, a Class X student, Rahul, 13, a Class IX student, and Mukesh, 12, a Class VIII student, all hailing from Navvaladi near Uvari, had come to the coastal village on Tuesday around 3.30 p.m. to take a bath in the sea.

After their search went in vain, the police alerted Koodankulam Coastal Security Group police and the Thisaiyanvilai fire and rescue service personnel, who launched the search operation. However, they could not spot them till 9 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US