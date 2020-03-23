3 north Indian workers admitted to TVMCH

Three north Indian labourers working in railway track doubling project were admitted with high fever to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) on Monday.

Sources in the railways said three of the 32 north Indian workers engaged in the project at Kadambur were screened by health officials on Monday. They were taken to TVMCH for preliminary screening. While three, who were suffering from fever, were admitted to Level 1 ward, others were allowed to go.

“However, all 29 persons who were allowed to return to the workplace have been quarantined in their makeshift stay shed near Kadambur railway station. They are being monitored,” the sources said.

Similarly, 82 north Indian workers based at Vaanchi Maniyaachi junction were screened and found to be healthy.

However, railway officials felt that the Station Master of Kadambur and signal, telecommunication, traction distribution and engineering staff, who worked in close proximity with the workers, should also be screened.

“Though our personnel do not have any health issues as of now, they should have been screened for possible infection since the labourers are working in their midst,” the officials felt.