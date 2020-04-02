‘3-month moratorium on loan repayment a punishment’

MADURAI

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has wondered whether the three-month moratorium on repayment of loans announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is a relief or a punishment for the common man.

After leaders of various political parties made a demand for a moratorium on loan repayment for three EMIs, the RBI made the announcement. However, the euphoria of the common man over the moratorium announced to benefit those affected by COVID-19 lockdown turned short-lived after the State Bank of India made an announcement on its website explaining its implications.

The bank said that the moratorium for someone who had taken a car loan of ₹6 lakh with a pending repayment for 54 months would mean that he would end up paying an additional amount of ₹19,000, which would be equal to an additional one and a half EMIs, Mr. Venkatesan said in a statement issued here.

Similarly, for those who had taken a home loan of ₹30 lakh for a 15-year period, the non-payment of three EMIs would entail an additional payment of ₹2.34 lakh or eight additional EMIs.

“This has proved that the moratorium of the RBI was not a relief but a punishment,” the MP said.

On the pretext of giving some relief to the middle class people, who were in a pitiable situation, the RBI had snatched the little left in their hands. All that the people wanted was that even if they did not pay three instalments their loan term should be extended by only three months with the same EMI.

In this hour of crisis, the governments should ensure that the people were not forced to shoulder any additional burden, Mr. Venkatesan said and appealed for reconsideration of the decision.