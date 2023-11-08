₹3 lakh unaccounted money seized from transferred CEO in Virudhunagar

November 08, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized ₹3 lakh unaccounted cash from the house of a government official, D. Raman, hours after he got relieved as Chief Educational Officer, Virudhunagar district, on Tuesday (November 7) evening.

Acting on a specific information that Raman was collecting bribe money from some people, sleuths of Virudhunagar unit of the DVAC, led by its Deputy Superintendent of Police, K. Ramachandran, conducted a surprise check at the chamber of CEO on the Virudhunagar district Collectorate premises.

The officials found that after all the employees had left for home, Raman, along with personal assistant (High School - in-charge) to the CEO, Thiru Selvaraja and an assistant, Chanakya, were in the chamber.

During the search, the sleuths seized ₹13,000 from the possession of Thiru Selvaraja for which he could not account for. Inquiry revealed that Raman was transferred out of Virudhunagar and he had handed over charge to Virudhunagar District Educational Officer, Indira in the afternoon. However, even after he got relieved he had come to the office to collect money. The sleuths said that he had given approval for filling up vacant posts in some of the aided-schools and was collecting money for it.

The sleuths later conducted a search in his house and found ₹3 lakh for which he could not give proper accounts.

DVAC sleuths booked Raman, Thiru Selvaraja and Chanakya, under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

