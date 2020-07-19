MaduraiRajapalayam 19 July 2020 21:04 IST
₹3 lakh given to policeman’s family
Updated: 19 July 2020 21:04 IST
Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji on Sunday handed over asssitance of ₹3 lakh to the family of a head constable, Ayyanar, who recently died due to COVID-19.
Accompanied by Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police P. Perumal, the Minister visited Ayyanar’s house and consoled the family members. He also handed over relief of ₹3 lakh from his personal funds to them. Ayyanar was attached to Seithur Rural police station.
