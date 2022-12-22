  1. EPaper
3 killed as car, lorry collide

December 22, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

THOOTHUKUDI

Three persons including two women were killed in a road accident near here on Thursday evening.

The police said A. Paul Muthu Prabhu, 39, of Vaiyakkavundanpatti near Thiruvenkatam in Tenkasi district was returning home in his car along with his family and relatives after offering prayers in Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple in Tiruchendur via Thoothukudi.

When crossing Pazhayakaayal, he lost control of the car, which dashed against the oncoming lorry. While he and J. Thamizh Selvi, 65, of Sambakulam near Vaiyakavundanpatti were killed on the spot, S. Sudha Sargunaselvi, 37, of Vaiyakavundanpatti died when as she was shifted to the hospital.  Sudha’s husband Sarguna Chellapandian, 39, his sons Praveen Raja, 13, Pranav, 9, Paul Muthuprabhu, his wife Ambika Devi, 37, son Naveen Prabhu, 10, and one Pandiammal Devi, 60, sustained injuries and have been admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for treatment.

 Authoor police have registered a case.

