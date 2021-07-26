Madurai

3 killed as bikes collide

An ex-serviceman and two others were killed in a road accident near Gangaikondan on Sunday night as two bikes collided.

Police said ex-serviceman Karnan, 60, of Vaeppankulam near Naaraikkinaru near Maniyaachi, who worked as a security guard in a private firm at Thaazhaiyooththu, was returning home on his bike. When he saw his friend Kasimani, 36, of Keezhakottai, his wife Jayalakshmi, 30, son Kesavan, 6, waiting to take the bus to Keezhakottai, Karnan offered them lift.

When they were crossing Gangaikondan, an oncoming bike hit Karnan’s two-wheeler. Karnan and Kasimani died on the spot. Muthukumar, 26, from Punnaiahpuram in the district, who was riding another bike with pillion rider Vignesh, 25, of Sattur, was also killed. Jayalakshmi, Kesavan and Vignesh were admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital with multiple injuries.

Gangaikondan police registered a case.


