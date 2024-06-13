ADVERTISEMENT

3 killed, 15 injured as lorry hits bus

Published - June 13, 2024 07:25 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Three passengers of a private bus, including a 4-year-old boy, were killed and 15 others injured when a lorry hit a bus here on Thursday.

 Police said a speeding lorry, which regularly transports minerals from Tenkasi to Kerala, hit the side of a private bus proceeding to Srivilliputhur from Tenkasi on Thursday at Shencottai – Surandai traffic island under Ilaththur police station limits.

 Two women — M. Alagu Sundari, 35, of Sivaramapettai and M. Selvi, 55, of Sankarankovil — and Alagu Sundari’s son Akshaya Bala, 4, were killed in the mishap.

 A total of 15 passengers including bus driver C. Vignesh, 27, of Yemanpatti near Vasudevanallur were injured and admitted to the Tenkasi Government Hospital.

 Ilaththur police have registered a case.

