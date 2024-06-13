3 killed, 15 injured as lorry hits bus

Three passengers of a private bus, including a 4-year-old boy, were killed and 15 others injured when a lorry hit a bus here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said a speeding lorry, which regularly transports minerals from Tenkasi to Kerala, hit the side of a private bus proceeding to Srivilliputhur from Tenkasi on Thursday at Shencottai – Surandai traffic island under Ilaththur police station limits.

Two women — M. Alagu Sundari, 35, of Sivaramapettai and M. Selvi, 55, of Sankarankovil — and Alagu Sundari’s son Akshaya Bala, 4, were killed in the mishap.

A total of 15 passengers including bus driver C. Vignesh, 27, of Yemanpatti near Vasudevanallur were injured and admitted to the Tenkasi Government Hospital.

Ilaththur police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.