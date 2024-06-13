GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

3 killed, 15 injured as lorry hits bus

Published - June 13, 2024 07:25 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Three passengers of a private bus, including a 4-year-old boy, were killed and 15 others injured when a lorry hit a bus here on Thursday.

 Police said a speeding lorry, which regularly transports minerals from Tenkasi to Kerala, hit the side of a private bus proceeding to Srivilliputhur from Tenkasi on Thursday at Shencottai – Surandai traffic island under Ilaththur police station limits.

 Two women — M. Alagu Sundari, 35, of Sivaramapettai and M. Selvi, 55, of Sankarankovil — and Alagu Sundari’s son Akshaya Bala, 4, were killed in the mishap.

 A total of 15 passengers including bus driver C. Vignesh, 27, of Yemanpatti near Vasudevanallur were injured and admitted to the Tenkasi Government Hospital.

 Ilaththur police have registered a case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.