3, including girl, held in rape, murder of woman

Three persons, including a 19-year-old girl, A. Subashini, were arrested and the prime accused, C. Pannerselvam alias ‘Kida’ Selvam surrendered before a court in connection with rape and murder of a young woman, Radha (name changed) near Peraiyur on Monday.

The police identified the other accused in the murder case as M. Eswaran (20) and S. Mohammed Haroon (19), student of a city college.

The police said that Haroon is a friend of Subashini, who works as a telecaller for a franchise of a mobile phone operator in Anna Nagar. He had planned a picnic to the hillocks in Periayur with Subashini. Radha, who was her colleague, too joined them and the trio had gone to Palaiyoor under Saptur police station limits on September 23. Meanwhile, Haroon, who hails from Jaihindpuram, had informed his friend, Selvam, who runs a saloon in the same locality, about their tour plan. Selvam and his friend Eswaran, both from Palaiyoor, joined the trio from city at the hillock.

Haroon and Subashini moved away from others to an isolated area in the hilly terrain. “On their return, they found Radha dead. However, the duo escaped from the place and did not inform the police about the crime,” the Peraiyur Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gomathi, said.

Meanwhile, since the girl did not return home, Radha’s widowed mother, lodged a woman missing complaint with the Jaihindpuram police. People who went to the hillock for grazing their animals, had alerted the police about the foul odour emanating from the scene on September 30. The police initially registered a case of suspicious death.

“Based on inputs from local people, we interrogated the girl and two others who spilled the beans. The girl was raped and murdered when Haroon and Subashini were away,” the DSP said. Subsequently, they had buried the body there.

The case has been altered to rape and murder and the trio was arrested and sent to remand on Monday.

Meanwhile, Selvam, who was absconding surrendered before a judicial magistrate court.