3 hidden cameras seized from bathrooms in temple

The seizure of three hidden cameras fitted in the bathrooms of Kamatchi Amman Temple at Siththavanaickenpatti near Vilaathikulam by the police has shocked the devotees visiting the shrine on every full moon day.

Police said information was received from unidentified persons who complained that cameras had been fitted in the bathrooms and the toilets of Kamatchi Amman Temple at Siththavanaickenpatti, which attracts devotees from various southern districts on full moon days and during the festival organised in the Tamil month of ‘Maasi’.

Subsequently, Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar instructed Inspector of Police, Vilaathikulam, Elavarasu, to inspect the spot with his team and they seized three cameras hidden in the bathrooms for women.

“The cameras, which had not been connected to any recorder, have been removed and hence there is no need for panic,” said the police.

Based on the complaint from temple priest Murugan, the Vilaathikulam police have registered a case.