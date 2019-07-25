3 held for smuggling PDS rice

Acting on a tip off that ration rice was being smuggled in Dindigul, CB-CID Civil Supplies sleuths confiscated 86 sacks of PDS rice on Wednesday from a history sheeter.

Each sack weighed over 40 kg and the total quantity of rice was around 3.5 tonnes. It included both raw and boiled rice.

The history sheeter, Sekar, allegedly procured the rice illegally from Nilakottai and Sempatti areas. It was being transported in a goods carrier vehicle, when the police intercepted it. During investigation, police came to know that the rice was allegedly being taken to a rice mill on Natham Road owned by Vincent. They arrested Nithin Kumar and Ganesh, who were in the vehicle, and Sekar.