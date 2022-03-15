3 held for attempting to smuggle pesticides

THOOTHUKUDI

Police have arrested 3 persons when they attempted to smuggle pesticides to Sri Lanka on Monday night.

Police said the Tharuvaikulam Coastal Security Group police received information about smuggling of pesticides by boat to Sri Lanka as any product being smuggled from Tamil Nadu like turmeric, beedi leaves, cardamom, ganja etc. were being sold for a premium in the island nation due to the economic crisis prevailing in the neighbouring country.

Since the pesticides being used to control diseases in the plants were also being sold at highly inflated price in Sri Lanka, the poisonous chemical substance is also being smuggled.

Following the tip-off, Sub-Inspector Muthumari-led police team rushed to the coastal village of Kombuthurai near Kaayalpattinam in a boat on Monday night. Even as the police team was scanning the entire region, they found a people transferring the boxes on an unregistered boat at 5 nautical miles from Kombuthurai.

As the boats were intercepted, the police team found the culprits were loading 944 litres of pesticides in 25 containers, worth about Rs. 10 lakh. Besides confiscating the boats, the police team also seized the pesticides.

The police team arrested A. Vasanth, 23, and S. Kumar of Arockiyapuram near Thoothukudi, and 22, N. Jayakumar, 27 of Singithurai.

The Tharuvaikulam Coastal Security Group police are investigating the case further.