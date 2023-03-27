₹3 crore-worth ganja destroyed in Tirunelveli

March 27, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Ganja worth ₹3 crore, which was seized in six southern districts, was destroyed in Tirunelveli on Monday.

On assuming office as Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Asra Garg ordered the Superintendents of Police of 10 southern districts to freeze the bank accounts of ganja smugglers, peddlers, their family members and close relatives, besides attaching their properties as per the provisions of Criminal Procedure Code. After the instruction was translated into action, influx of ganja to southern districts and smuggling of the contraband to neighbouring Kerala via Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts dwindled drastically.

Moreover, a special history sheeters list was prepared in each of the 10 districts exclusively for ganja smugglers and peddlers with a special team in each district monitoring them closely. Ganja smugglers and peddlers were detained under the Goondas Act.

Durign the special drive, 1,211 kg ganja worth about ₹3 crore was seized in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Dindigul and Theni districts and the narcotic substance was under police custody. Following permission from the courts and instruction from Mr. Asra Garg, the contraband was destroyed on Monday in the presence of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan.

After Mr. Pravesh Kumar and Mr. Saravanan inspected the seized ganja, it was incinerated in a private firm at Paappaankulam near Vijayanarayanam, which scientifically destroyed medical and biomedical waste collected from the hospitals of the region.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madurai, V.V. Sai Praneeth, Mobile Forensic Science Unit officer Vidhyarani and Investigation Officers of the ganja seizure cases were present.