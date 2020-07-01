297 test positive in Madurai

MADURAI

01 July 2020 22:22 IST

30 deaths have been recorded in the district in the past week

As many as 297 people in Madurai district tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday taking the total number of cases till date to 2,858. All the cases were indigenous. The district recorded seven deaths. While three took place in private facilities, four were recorded at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH).

As many as 30 deaths have been recorded in Madurai in the past week.

Collector T. G. Vinay said there were 157 influenza-like illness cases, 76 patients who were contacts of other COVID-19 positive cases, 41 frontline workers and five pregnant women who tested positive. There were 61 discharges and 1,941 active cases.

Theni

A total of 33 persons in Theni tested positive and one death was recorded on Wednesday. The total number of cases in Theni stands at 736. There were eight discharges and 562 active cases.

Dindigul

In Dindigul, 35 patients tested positive taking the total count to 507. Doctors and police personnel were among those who tested positive. There were nine discharges and 215 active cases..

Ramanathapuram

A total of 111 persons, including 11 imported cases, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday taking the total number of cases in the district to 952. Two deaths were recorded, taking the total number of deaths to 12.

A health official said out of the positive cases recorded on Wednesday, five were from other States, 12 from other countries and one from another district. The total cases included 11 contacts of COVID-19 positive persons and 69 persons with influenza-like-illness symptoms. Eleven cases had been notified to other districts. There are 697 active cases in the district.

Sivaganga

A total of 30 COVID-19 positive cases were recorded in Sivaganga district on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 268. It included 19 contacts of positive persons, four frontline workers, three persons with influenza-like illness symptoms and an imported case. The district has 180 active cases.

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar recorded 45 cases taking the total number of cases to 538. With 231 patients have been discharged, the number of active cases stood at 300. The district registered seventh death due to COID-19.

Tirunelveli

The southern districts added 102 COVID-19 positive patients on Wednesday with Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari adding 33 cases each.

While Tirunelveli had 33 cases, including 32 indigenous cases, Kanniyakumari had 30 indigenous cases. However, Tirunelveli has 830 infections so far with 243 active cases and Kanniyakumari has 401 cases with 242 active ones.

Number of infections in Thoothukudi district came down to 15 even as the total number of infections moved to 958 and 255 active cases.

Tenkasi district added 21 more new cases to have 368 infections and it has 186 active cases.