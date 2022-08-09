Madurai

297 schools to get a smart classroom within 45 days

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu inaugurating a smart class room at Radhapuram in Tirunelveli district.
Special Correspondent August 09, 2022 19:04 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 19:04 IST

TIRUNELVELI

All 297 schools in the Radhapuram Assembly constituency, including 97 panchayat union and government schools, will get a smart classroom within 45 days, Speaker M. Appavu said.

Inaugurating the smart classrooms in 20 government schools on Tuesday, he said the smart classrooms, which were being started in government schools to ensure effective teaching and learning, were being provided with 75-inch television, which could be used for multiple purposes to make the students understand even difficult concepts with ease.

Radhapuram constituency has 97 government schools and 200 government-aided schools. All these schools would get at least one smart classroom within next 45 days thanks to corporate social responsibility funds being released by Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, construction major L & T, he said.

In the first phase, Government Higher Secondary School, Radhapuram, Panchayat Union Primary School, Puthumanai, Government Higher Secondary School, Chettikulam, Panchayat Union Primary School, Maadanpillaidharmam, Panchayat Union Primary School, Therkku Karunkulam, Government Higher Secondary School, Pazhavoor, Panchayat Union Primary School, K.C. Pazhavoor, Panchayat Union Middle School, Soundaralingapuram, Panchayat Union Primary School, Maarankulam, Panchayat Union Primary School, Mathaganeri, Panchayat Union Primary School, Adangaarkulam, Government High School, Koliyankulam, Government High School, Kaavalkinaru, Government High School, Panagudi, Panchayat Union Primary School, Paambankulam, Panchayat Union Primary School, Kumaraputhukudiyiruppu, Panchayat Union Primary School, Valliyoor and Panchayat Union Primary School, Anna Nagar received the smart classroom on Monday.

Collector V. Vishnu was present.

