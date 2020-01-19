2.97 lakh children immunised

MADURAI

Polio drops were administered to a total of 2,97,102 children under the age of five in Madurai district, here on Sunday as part of the nation-wide Intensive Pulse Polio Immunisation programme. The administration had initially targeted 2.84 children.

The vaccine was administered at 7,412 booths set up at government hospitals, primary health centres in both rural and urban areas and anganwadis.

Apart from these areas, mobile teams were also deployed to target children in transit in places such as the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, prominent churches and mosques, bus stands, railway stations and the Madurai airport according to an official. A total of 10,813 children who are in transit were benefited due to the provision of drops.

The drops were also administered to 712 children of migrants.

Cooperation Minister ‘Sellur’ K. Raju, Collector T.G. Vinay and Corporation Commission S. Visakan took part in the polio vaccination programme at Sellur PHC.

The Minister said earlier the drops were given to children twice a year. Now it was given as a single dosage thanks to an intensive awareness and campaigning.

The Government Rajaji Hospital’s pulse polio programme was also successful, said Dean J. Sangumani.