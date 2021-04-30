297 fresh cases in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar

30 April 2021 20:33 IST

With one more death of COVID-19 patient, the total number of deaths in Virudhunagar district touched 241 on Friday.

A 69-year-old man from Virudhunagar, who tested positive on April 25 after being admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, died on April 27 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID pneumonia.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the district recorded 297 fresh cases and 110 discharges.