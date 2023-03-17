March 17, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Radhapuram Assembly constituency in the district being represented by Speaker M. Appavu has become the first Assembly segment in Tamil Nadu to get at least one smart classroom in all 295 government and government-aided schools.

When Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the ‘Naam Mudhalvan Scheme’, he announced that the MLAs could release funds from their Constituency Development Fund for creating smart classrooms in the government primary and the middle schools across Tamil Nadu. Taking cue from this announcement, Mr. Appavu, after creating this facility in 90 government primary and middle schools in his constituency, extended this facility to the government high and the higher secondary schools also.

The Speaker, after achieving this milestone, created smart classroom facility in the government-aided primary, middle, high and the higher secondary schools with webcam facility.

“We’ve provided uninterrupted power supply system in all these smart classrooms with touch screens as there should be no interruption during teaching. The webcam facility will enable the students to acquire new skills, especially spoken English, with an expert teaching them from a particular place,” Mr. Appavu said.

He has planned to rope in good number of experts to teach the children – right from primary school to higher secondary school – spoken English everyday.

“The experts will take spoken English classes for 45 minutes everyday and give simple homework to the children so that they can master the skill. The exercise will include Tamil to English and English to Tamil translations after teaching them small sentences right from simple present tense. Since the children are from rural areas, this practice will equip them with the skills required for forming small simple sentences in English while speaking and writing. They will be encouraged to speak and write small paragraphs in English to strengthen their vocabulary. This exercise will be corrected and returned back to the children then and there,” said Mr. Appavu, a former teacher.

Besides releasing funds from his Constituency Development Fund, Mr. Appavu managed to get Corporate Social Responsibility funds from Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) and a few more private companies for executing this path-breaking scheme in all 295 schools in his Assembly constituency.

As the schools start getting this hitech facility in phased manner, Mr. Appavu visited each and every school to inaugurate the facility in the presence of the parents, who were impressed with the latest facility being part of school in rural areas.

“This project, which is close to my heart, will get completed soon as final touches are being given in all these 295 schools which can be connected through webcam facility. Moreover, the teaching can be monitored by the officials of Department of Education. Once this interconnectivity exercise is completed, the Chief Minister will inaugurate it from Chennai through videoconferencing,” Mr. Appavu informed.

