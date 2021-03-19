293 nominations filed in Madurai district

Madurai

A total of 125 nominations were filed for the upcoming Assembly elections in Madurai on Friday, the last day for filling nominations.

According to a press release from the district administration, a total of 293 nominations were filed in the Madurai district from March 12 to 19.

The total nominations filed in the 10 Assembly constituencies are: Melur (22); Madurai East (26), Sholavandan (32), Madurai North (28), Madurai South (21), Madurai Central (29), Madurai West (36), Tirupparankundram (37), Tirumangalam (36), and Usilampatti (26).