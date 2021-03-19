Madurai

293 nominations filed in Madurai district

Madurai

A total of 125 nominations were filed for the upcoming Assembly elections in Madurai on Friday, the last day for filling nominations.

According to a press release from the district administration, a total of 293 nominations were filed in the Madurai district from March 12 to 19.

The total nominations filed in the 10 Assembly constituencies are: Melur (22); Madurai East (26), Sholavandan (32), Madurai North (28), Madurai South (21), Madurai Central (29), Madurai West (36), Tirupparankundram (37), Tirumangalam (36), and Usilampatti (26).

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2021 10:44:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/293-nominations-filed-in-madurai-district/article34112066.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY