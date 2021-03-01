293 administered vaccine in Madurai on day one

Madurai

01 March 2021

4,200 people can get the shot in a day across the district

A total of 293 persons aged above 60 and those in the age group of 45 to 59 with comorbidities were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Madurai district on Monday.

After administering the vaccine for healthcare and frontline workers, the vaccination drive for these categories of people began on Monday.

Deputy Director of Health Services K. Arjun Kumar said 189 persons aged above 60, and 104 persons aged between 45 and 59 with comorbidities were administered the vaccine on Monday. Among them, 272 persons received the vaccine in government hospitals and the rest in private hospitals.

“Through a sustained awareness campaign, we have planned to increase the number of beneficiaries from the general public,” he said.

Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J. Sangumani said additional manpower had been deputed in the view of the public getting vaccinated in the hospital.

While the vaccine will be administered free of cost at government health facilities, the beneficiaries will have to pay ₹250 in private hospitals.

Dr. Arjun Kumar said all the government hospitals and primary health centres in the district can collectively vaccinate a maximum of 4,200 beneficiaries in a day. People can register and book an appointment at COWIN 2.0 portal or through Arogya Setu App, he added.