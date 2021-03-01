293 administered vaccine in Madurai on day one

A total of 293 persons aged above 60 and those in the age group of 45 to 59 with comorbidities were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Madurai district on Monday.
After administering the vaccine for healthcare and frontline workers, the vaccination drive for these categories of people began on Monday.
Deputy Director of Health Services K. Arjun Kumar said 189 persons aged above 60, and 104 persons aged between 45 and 59 with comorbidities were administered the vaccine on Monday. Among them, 272 persons received the vaccine in government hospitals and the rest in private hospitals.
“Through a sustained awareness campaign, we have planned to increase the number of beneficiaries from the general public,” he said.
Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J. Sangumani said additional manpower had been deputed in the view of the public getting vaccinated in the hospital.
While the vaccine will be administered free of cost at government health facilities, the beneficiaries will have to pay ₹250 in private hospitals.
Dr. Arjun Kumar said all the government hospitals and primary health centres in the district can collectively vaccinate a maximum of 4,200 beneficiaries in a day. People can register and book an appointment at COWIN 2.0 portal or through Arogya Setu App, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath