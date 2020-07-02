Coronavirus | In Madurai district, 292 fined for not wearing mask in public places

Since the intensified lockdown, which began on June 24 in Madurai district, 292 persons have been fined for not wearing mask in public till Wednesday.
According to data provided by the district administration, an average of 585 people were fined every day since the first lockdown as 4,099 people were caught by revenue and police for not following the rule meant to check the spread of COVID-19. From May 20 till date, ₹34,01,900 had been collected as fine from 26,115 people.
Before the lockdown on June 23, 836 people were fined. An official from the Health Department said they fined a minimum of 800 people since late June because many were nonchalant. Collector T. G. Vinay increased the minimum fine from ₹100 to ₹ 200 to bring compliance.
Although the numbers dropped to around 400 in the beginning of the lockdown, a spike was observed by June 29 as 495 people were fined. The reduction in fine to 292 persons came as a relief, the official said.
Deputy Director of Public Health Priya Raj said the lockdown has reduced the scale of levying fine significantly due to restriction in vehicle movement. The rise in cases was a huge push for more people to follow this rule in public, she said.
Every pamphlet from the district administration laid stress on hand washing and wearing masks. The Corporation had been making announcements at public places to this effect, she said.
Suresh Nambath