2,915 candidates appear for NEET in Dindigul

May 07, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 2,915 candidates appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Dindigul on Sunday.

A total of 73 candidates did not turn up at the exam centres, while the total number of applicants stood at 2,988, according to official data.

The exams held at five centres saw the candidates arriving by 11 a.m. The candidates were allowed inside only after being subjected to frisking and checking their admit cards. Elaborate arrangements were in place for the conduct of the exam. The exam was held between 2 p.m. and 5.20 p.m.

