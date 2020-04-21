‘29 types of kitchen condiments at FP shops’

MADURAI
Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju said that 23,486 State-owned stores, including the Amutham departmental stores, the Amma Amutham departmental stores and fair price shops, will sell 29 kitchen condiments for ₹500. He was speaking at a press meet, here on Tuesday.
“All the products which have been made available are all essential for the running of a household. These include mustard seeds, dried chilli, fenugreek seeds, cumin and other materials like tamarind,” he said. He added that people can choose to purchase the package as a whole or as individual condiments.
The package cost ₹105 more if it was purchased at a regular provision store, the Minister said and added that the State-government was attempting to ensure that the general public would find it easy to purchase them without having to spend too much money during the lockdown.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.