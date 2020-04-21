‘29 types of kitchen condiments at FP shops’

Madurai

Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju said that 23,486 State-owned stores, including the Amutham departmental stores, the Amma Amutham departmental stores and fair price shops, will sell 29 kitchen condiments for ₹500. He was speaking at a press meet, here on Tuesday.

“All the products which have been made available are all essential for the running of a household. These include mustard seeds, dried chilli, fenugreek seeds, cumin and other materials like tamarind,” he said. He added that people can choose to purchase the package as a whole or as individual condiments.

The package cost ₹105 more if it was purchased at a regular provision store, the Minister said and added that the State-government was attempting to ensure that the general public would find it easy to purchase them without having to spend too much money during the lockdown.

Printable version | Apr 21, 2020

