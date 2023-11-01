₹29 lakh seized from jeweller on board train in Virudhunagar

November 01, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau, on Wednesday, seized unaccounted for cash, amounting to ₹29 lakh, from a jeweller on the Howrah-Kanniyakumari train in Virudhunagar.

During a check, the sleuths seized the money from the jeweller, who hails from Maharastra and runs a jewellery shop in Nagercoil. The jeweller could not, at that time, produce any documents for the cash.

The sleuths handed over the money to Income Tax officials for further investigations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trader had claimed that he had sold gold in Madurai and was returning home.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.