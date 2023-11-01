HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

₹29 lakh seized from jeweller on board train in Virudhunagar

Officials said the jeweller could not produce any documents for the cash; the money has been handed over to the I-T Department for further investigations

November 01, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau, on Wednesday, seized unaccounted for cash, amounting to ₹29 lakh, from a jeweller on the Howrah-Kanniyakumari train in Virudhunagar.

During a check, the sleuths seized the money from the jeweller, who hails from Maharastra and runs a jewellery shop in Nagercoil. The jeweller could not, at that time, produce any documents for the cash.

The sleuths handed over the money to Income Tax officials for further investigations.

The trader had claimed that he had sold gold in Madurai and was returning home.

Related Topics

Madurai / indian railways / money laundering / economic offence/ tax evasion

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.