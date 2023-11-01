₹29 lakh seized from jeweller on board train in Virudhunagar

November 01, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau, on Wednesday, seized unaccounted for cash, amounting to ₹29 lakh, from a jeweller on the Howrah-Kanniyakumari train in Virudhunagar.

During a check, the sleuths seized the money from the jeweller, who hails from Maharastra and runs a jewellery shop in Nagercoil. The jeweller could not, at that time, produce any documents for the cash.

The sleuths handed over the money to Income Tax officials for further investigations.

The trader had claimed that he had sold gold in Madurai and was returning home.